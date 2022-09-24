Age of Ultron revealed member of the Intelligence

She-Hulk officially introduced the Intelligence group that, in the comics, brings together the most brilliant villains of the House of Ideas, such as MODOK and The Leader. However, this was not the first mention of the collective in the MCU. In Avengers: Age of Ultronthe file of Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) reveals that he was a former member of the group; Look:

It is worth mentioning that this detail does not imply the presence of the villain in the series, because not only is he considered a former member, but he died in black Panther. However, it is a curious detail, especially considering that Intelligence must play a relevant role from now on in She-Hulk.

In the series, however, the alliance has been remodeled into a sort of dark forum with misogynistic content, where a mysterious figure plans an attack on Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). None of its members have been revealed yet, but there is reason to believe that The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) is one of them.

She-Hulk is shown on Thursdays at Disney+. Before the next episode, check out our interview with actress Tatiana Maslany:

