Aggressor of cleaning lady introduces himself to Police but remains silent – Gerais

Lenirge going down stairs from the police station
“He is in his right. Thinking on my side, he had to explain himself; even for people to understand what happened”, points out the cleaning lady. (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

Cleaning lady Lenirge Alves de Lima, 50, claims that Rafael Birro, the man who assaulted her last Friday (9/16) in the Lourdes neighborhood, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, should have explained himself to the Police. Civilian of Minas Gerais.

After the first summons to give a statement, and not having appeared, Birro went this Friday (23/9) to a PCMG police station to give statements but opted for the right to remain silent. “He is in his right. Thinking on my side, he had to explain himself; even for people to understand what happened”, says the cleaning lady.

PCMG informed in a note that he signed a term of commitment to appear in a court hearing already scheduled. The date will be announced in the next few days.

understand the case

Last Friday (9/16), the cleaning lady was attacked by jets of water, after Rafael pulled the hose she was using to wash the sidewalk of the building where she works. According to the victim, the man was running at the scene when he attacked her.

He started to argue saying that she was wasting water, but without letting her explain, he already started the aggression.

