Aline Borges opens up the game and reveals that she is in an open marriage: “It doesn’t mean yayyy…”

The actress Aline Borgeswhich gives life to Zuleica in “Pantanal”from Rede Globo, commented on his marriage with Alex Nader. In an interview with the portal “Extra”, the two are in an open relationship. The couple has been together for about 13 years. They have an 11 year old daughter.

In the interviewAline Borges gave more details about the relationship. According to the actress “Pantanal”the relationship with Alex Nader is free, loyal and very fair. “It’s a partnership in which we respect space, each other’s choices”, she explained. The artist said that the decision came after realizing that she was born free.

“I’m referring to monogamous and often hypocritical marriages, in which I see married people living other stories, only behind”scored Aline Borges. According to her, the decision comes naturally, as the two believe that monogamous marriage works for them.

Aline Borges took the opportunity to explain that the relationship has rules. “The rule is to do everything without exposing the other. Free marriage doesn’t mean woohoo. Alex and I want to be together our whole lives. For that, we need to have that freedom. I want to be able to do what I want, even if I don’t do anything”she finished.