Aline Borges says she lives in an open marriage: ‘It doesn’t mean yayyy’

Aline Borges, who currently plays the character Zuleica in “Pantanal” (TV Globo), said that she is in an open marriage with fellow actor Alex Nader, with whom she has been together for 13 years.

In an interview with Extra, the artist detailed: “We have a very free, loyal, fair relationship. It is a partnership in which we respect the space, each other’s choices”.

“It’s not this conventional marriage that I learned and grew up believing in, but it didn’t make any sense to me. I mean monogamous and often hypocritical marriages, where I see married people living other stories, only behind “.

According to Aline, the decision for an open relationship came naturally. “We understand that we need to respect our wishes. I respect monogamous marriages, but I don’t believe it works for me. I was born to fly. I’m a bird-woman, free. I want my art to win the world. And whoever understands that freedom will come with me.” .

The actress said that, however, there are agreements to be respected by the couple: “The rule is to do everything without exposing the other. , we need to have that freedom. I want to be able to do what I want, even if I don’t do anything”.