Alleged GTA 6 hacker arrested in UK | Games

The alleged hacker of GTA 6 was arrested in the United Kingdom, this Wednesday (22). According to City of London Police, a 17-year-old has been arrested in Oxfordshire, London on charges of hacking. According to journalist Matthew Keys, who has worked at the prestigious Reuters agency, the prisoner would be responsible for the leaks of GTA 6, developer Rockstar Games, and Uber last week. The action forms part of an investigation by the UK’s National Crime Agency and the boy remains in custody, according to the BBC.
🎮 GTA 6 has leaked gameplay videos on the Internet; see images
GTA 6 leak happened last week and confirmed that the franchise will have its first female protagonist — Photo: Disclosure / Rockstar Games
👉 How to download GTA San Andreas for Android for free? See the TechTudo Forum
The GTA 6 leak is one of the biggest in video game history, with more than 90 videos and gameplay footage from the game still in development. Shortly after the disclosure of this information, the hacker himself revealed on the Internet that he was linked to the attack that invaded Uber’s systems, whose announcement took place on Thursday, 15.
On his Twitter, journalist Matthew Keys also reported that the suspect is part of the group Lapsus$, organized on Telegram channels, and that the teenager’s arrest was made in conjunction with the FBI. Official information about the case is expected later this Friday (23).
GTA 6 has leaked videos on the Internet; see images
Title is in development by Take-Two and has suffered massive leaks with several gameplay details; journalist who previously revealed information about the game says he confirms with sources that the images are real