Alleged GTA 6 hacker arrested in UK | Games

The alleged hacker of GTA 6 was arrested in the United Kingdom, this Wednesday (22). According to City of London Police, a 17-year-old has been arrested in Oxfordshire, London on charges of hacking. According to journalist Matthew Keys, who has worked at the prestigious Reuters agency, the prisoner would be responsible for the leaks of GTA 6, developer Rockstar Games, and Uber last week. The action forms part of an investigation by the UK’s National Crime Agency and the boy remains in custody, according to the BBC.

GTA 6 leak happened last week and confirmed that the franchise will have its first female protagonist — Photo: Disclosure / Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 leak is one of the biggest in video game history, with more than 90 videos and gameplay footage from the game still in development. Shortly after the disclosure of this information, the hacker himself revealed on the Internet that he was linked to the attack that invaded Uber’s systems, whose announcement took place on Thursday, 15.

On his Twitter, journalist Matthew Keys also reported that the suspect is part of the group Lapsus$, organized on Telegram channels, and that the teenager’s arrest was made in conjunction with the FBI. Official information about the case is expected later this Friday (23).

with information from BBCTwitter (1 and two) and eurogamer.

