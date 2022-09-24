Americanas is offering free courses: see how to participate

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Americanas launched a technology training program with more than 20 thousand places in a course whose training will be 100% free. It is primarily intended for college students and those who are recent IT graduates. Read the text and learn how to apply and apply for one of these scholarships.

At its launch, 20,000 scholarships were made available for online training, however, only 200 were offered for the full course. The training will be divided into Data Science, Back-End and Front-End tracks.

According to the company, the objective of the moment is employability. Through the courses, students and recent graduates will be able to improve their knowledge and take advantage of this market. Tech professionals are among the most in demand. There is a shortage of manpower and unfortunately things are likely to remain that way for years to come.

Americanas Future Polo Tech Program

The content of the Americanas technology training course was created by the Let’s Code platform. The initiative has a goal of serving 79,000 students in up to five years. The courses are free and the duration is five months.

Classes are live with asynchronous content on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7pm to 10pm. Anyone interested in the IT area should register on the Let’s Code platform by this Friday, September 23rd. Access the website and choose a knowledge trail from the following options:

Data Science;

Back End;

Front End.

What is the purpose of the Americanas program?

The Americanas Futuro Polo Tech program aims to train and develop careers in technology in several centers in Brazil, such as Amazonas, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Pernambuco and Santa Catarina.

It is important to remember that the professional must be a student in the final year of graduation or a recent graduate in any of the courses below:

Technology;

Sciences;

Physical;

Engineering;

Math;

Statistic;

Other similar courses.

How will the selection process of the Americanas be?

Using the platform’s website, candidates will be able to see more details about the opportunity, being able to choose the area of ​​​​most interest. The selection process will consist of five stages.

Online training;

Logic, math and programming test;

Presentation video;

Group dynamic;

Coding Tank.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com