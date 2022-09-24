Ana Carolina releases new song, made with Bruno Caliman, in the show where she sings Cássia Eller | Mauro Ferreira’s blog

♪ Ana Carolina sings Cássia Eller’s repertoire (December 10, 1962 – December 29, 2001) without forgetting – and without letting the Minas Gerais artist’s entourage forget – that she, Ana, is a composer who built a discography based on her authorial work of passionate tones.

At the national premiere of the show’s tour Ana sings Cássia – It would be strange if I didn’t fall in love with you in the city of São Paulo (SP) last night, September 22, the artist included new music – my thing, your thingcomposed in partnership with Bruno Caliman – in the script punctuated by the voice of Cássia, heard in off-line five times throughout the presentation, whose encore brought together the four greatest hits of Ana herself.

With a script based on the best-known songs by the carioca artist (unlike the anagram that announced the show on Ana Carolina’s social networks with excerpts from lyrics sung by Cássia), the show ended with a virtual duet of the singers in the ballad For a while (Renato Russo, 1985), released by the band Legião Urbana and amplified by Cássia in 1990 on the singer’s first album.

Directed by Jorge Farjalla, framed by a scenario that evoked in some numbers the roses that adorned the recording of the album and DVD in 2001. Acoustic MTV Cassia EllerAna Carolina gave voice to 30 songs on the Espaço Unimed stage, including the quote by Beloved (Rita Lee and Roberto de Carvalho, 1980) before all the women in the world (Rita Lee, 1993) in a number that reproduced the connection made by Cássia in the show live poison (1997).

Among the selection of Cássia’s repertoire, with a predictable and justifiable recurrence of songs by composer Nando Reis among songs by Renato Russo (1960 – 1996) and Rita Lee, crazy (Luís Capucho, 1993) – song recorded by the singer on the album With you… My world would be complete (1999) – proved to be one of the surprises of the script alongside sorcerer’s apprentice (Itamar Assumpção, 1999), from Mercedez benz (Janis Joplin, Michael McClure and Bob Neuwirth, 1971) and from miracle worker (Djavan, 2001), composition recorded by Cássia on a Djavan disc.

The show Ana sings Cássia – It would be strange if I didn’t fall in love with you celebrates the 60th birthday that Cássia Eller could have completed on December 10 if she hadn’t left the scene so soon.

2 of 3 Ana Carolina on stage at Espaço Unimed at the national premiere of the show ‘Ana sings Cássia’ — Photo: DJ Zé Pedro / Personal collection Ana Carolina on stage at Espaço Unimed at the national premiere of the show ‘Ana sings Cássia’ — Photo: DJ Zé Pedro / Personal collection

♪ Here are the 30 songs from the script followed by Ana Carolina on September 22, 2022 at the show’s national tour premiere Ana sings Cássia – It would be strange if I didn’t fall in love with you at Espaço Unimed, in the city of São Paulo (SP):

1. trickery (Roberto Frejat and Cazuza, 1994)

two. ECT (Marisa Monte, Nando Reis and Carlinhos Brown, 1994)

3. the second sun (Nando Reis, 1999)

4. all star (Nando Reis, 2000)

5. Reliquary (Nando Reis, 2000)

❁ Cassia Eller’s voice off

6. extraordinary babes (Caetano Veloso, 1999)

7. crazy (Luís Capucho, 1993)

8. miracle worker (Djavan, 2001)

9. We (Tião Carvalho, 1988)

❁ Cassia Eller’s voice off

10. high party (Chico Buarque, 1972)

11. Go live with the devil (Riachão, 2000)

12. Do not let Samba die (Edson Conceição and Aloísio Silva, 1975)

13. In the cadence of samba (Ataulfo ​​Alves and Paulo Gesta, 1962)

❁ Cassia Eller’s voice off

14. sorcerer’s apprentice (Itamar Assumpção, 1999) /

15. Colone Antonio Bento (João do Vale and Luiz Wanderley, 1970) /

16. When the tide fills (Fábio Trummer, Roger Man and Bernardo Chopinho, 2000)

17. my thing, your thing (Ana Carolina and Bruno Caliman, 2022)

18. 1st of july (Renato Russo, 1994)

❁ Cassia Eller’s voice off

19. My world would be complete (with you) (Nando Reis, 1999)

20. Beloved (Rita Lee and Roberto de Carvalho, 1980) / – citation

21. all the women in the world (Rita Lee, 1993)

❁ Cassia Eller’s voice off

22. Mercedez benz (Janis Joplin, Michael McClure and Bob Neuwirth, 1971) /

23. I wanted to be Cassia Eller (Pericles Cavalcanti, 1999)

24. top top (Arnaldo Baptista, Rita Lee and Sérgio Dias, 1971)

25. Light of the eyes (Nando Reis, 1996)

26. For a while (Renato Russo, 1985)

27. Throat (Antonio Villeroy, 1999)

28. That’s It (The blower’s daughter) (Damien Rice, 2002, in Portuguese version by Ana Carolina, 2005)

29. Who of us two (La mia storia tra le dita) (Gianluca Grignani and Massimo Luca, 1994, in Portuguese version by Ana Carolina and Dudu Falcão, 2001)

30. Elevator (Ana Carolina, 2003)