Ana Paula repudiates Lula’s statements about paulistas and says that PT has ‘disgust and hatred of the middle class’

WILTON JUNIOR/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Lula (PT) leads polls for voting intentions for the 2022 presidential elections



During a sabbath at the Programa do Ratinho, from SBT, this Thursday, 22, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) made a statement considered by some to be prejudiced against the people of São Paulo, more precisely the Vale do Ribeira. The PT commented on the policies adopted by the president Jair Bolsonaro (EN) during the pandemic of Covid-19 and, to counter the image he created of his opponent, Lula said he was a “refined, handsome and well-educated socialist”. That’s when he attacked part of the São Paulo population for the way it was. “A little ignorant, is what he [Bolsonaro] and even. With that rough, half-capiau way. From the interior of São Paulo. Because there are people who think being ignorant is beautiful, and it’s not. What is beautiful is being an educated guy”, said Lula. The PT also reiterated his support and willingness to regulate the media and the internet. “We have to try to ensure that the means of communication in the electronic field, and on the internet, can be regulated, according to the interests of society,” he said. Finally, Lula showed ignorance about the Casa Verde e Amarela housing program, carried out during the Bolsonaro administration. However, despite the criticism, the colors of the houses delivered by the federal government are not the colors, only the name of the program. On social media, Bolsonaro called Lula a “mule” and said that his government delivered more than 1,200,000 homes to humble families, criticized the prejudice against Paulistas and mocked him, saying that it is the result of a lot of “baptized water”.

during the program The Pings of the Isgives Young panthe commentator Ana Paula Henkel stated that the statements of former president Lula show that he and his gang have “hate and disgust for the middle class” and recalled when the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, was seen driving tractors, horses and motorcycles, a sign that the head of the Executive “is not afraid to mix with the people” and the attitude of the Planalto commander is “a nightmare for marketers and opponents”. The analyst accused PT still of liking only the elite, money, private jets and bankers. “Speaks to a hedonistic, narcissistic bubble. Refined socialists need to regulate the media, because people liking politics and talking bad, charging corrupt politicians for what they did and what they shouldn’t have done, all that remains is to regulate the media for these people”, he concluded.

