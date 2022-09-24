Analysis: Brazil fine-tunes Tite-era’s most offensive variation against short blanket syndrome | Brazilian Team

Tite has been called an “empatite”, he is often labeled as a conservative and, by some, as a retracker. In a more relaxed phase on the eve of the second World Cup in his career, the coach dispenses with labels, but does not fail to reinforce his mantra in football: balance.

This is the word that the coach has used the most in recent days since he started training in France with a formation that can be considered the most offensive in his more than six years with the Brazilian team. He wanted to evaluate the alternative with a more creative team, lighter and also powerful in attack without his team becoming vulnerable defensively.

The coach often says that one of the first things he pays attention to in rival teams is the goal difference – by the way, Brazil, which beat Ghana 3-0, by the way, reached 135 goals in 75 matches, with 56 victories. The challenge is to avoid the short blanket syndrome – that is, with more attackers and players from the middle to the front, not make the defensive system more fragile.

Tite listens to the national anthem before Brazil 3 x 0 Ghana in Le Havre

For this, training with Vini Jr. on the left, Raphinha on the right and Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá in the middle would need adaptations. As Neymar said, from everyone’s sacrifice. And Paquetá was the image of balance against Ghana. He was the one who most disarmed and committed fouls for the Selection – four in each index.

With a well-defined attack system, the Selection was not static on the field. Neymar, player with greater tactical freedom in the national team, fell to the left at times to work with Vini Jr. and Paquetá made great plots on the right – as in the first finalization of Richarlison’s match, in a ball back by the new West Ham midfielder.

There were 17 dribbles in the team’s match. It was a team that entertained the crowd, a bit cold on the rainy night of Le Havre. From the stadium, the most heard were children screaming for Neymar and rehearsing “Brésil, Brésil, Brésil”.

Defense duo don’t miss a pass

Brazil finished 20 times against Ghana’s goal – seven of them in the direction of the goal. More than half of them with their attacking quintet – three for Raphinha, Neymar and Richarlison, two for Paquetá and one more with Vinicius Junior.

At the beginning of the match, Ghana could not find the offensive players of the Selection. There were three goals in the first half, but there could have been more – apart from two moves by Paquetá in passes by Neymar and the shot over Richarlison, Vini Jr. hit a beautiful trivela for Raphinha, who lost.

Two months away from the Cup, it is a guessing exercise to say if this game scheme – and these players from the offensive quintet – this Friday will enter the field on November 24th to face Serbia, with respectable offensive power with top scorer Vlahovic and forward Mitrovic. Tite admitted after the match that he plans to vary the lineups according to the opponent. The idea is to adjust a variation that may be necessary for games that are tied or need to turn the game around.

2 of 2 Casemiro ahead of the defensive four-line and behind the quintet. At the ends, Vini Jr. on one side and Raphinha on the other. In the middle, Neymar and Paquetá behind Richarlison — Photo: Raphael Zarko Casemiro in front of the defensive four line and behind the quintet. At the ends, Vini Jr. on one side and Raphinha on the other. In the middle, Neymar and Paquetá behind Richarlison — Photo: Raphael Zarko

It worked very well with the support of Alex Telles, always looking for Neymar among the defenders and midfielders of Ghana, and also with Éder Militão, who returned to play on the right side and sought little attack – a position requested by the coach -, showed security to control the actions of Ghana on your side. In the second stage, he still came out from behind with a pen against the rival striker.

In defense, Thiago Silva completed 108 games with the team’s shirt and left the field without missing a single pass among the 36 in the first stage. Marquinhos, who played the full 90 minutes and scored his fifth goal with the Seleção’s shirt, also hit all 84 goals scored in the match.