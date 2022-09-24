Ancient Seal will be released in 2023 for PS4 and PS5

Chinese developer BINGOBELL has announced that KAKU: Ancient Seal, an open-world action game, is coming to PS4, PS5 and PC in 2023. The title consists of a story adventure based on primitive cultural traits and contains puzzle mechanics, map exploration, side activities and combat.

In the game, players take on the role of Kaku, a child destined to forge alliances with four kingdom leaders to fulfill his tribe’s purpose. The journey across the world promises to be challenging, requiring the warrior to collect survival resources, hone his skills and pay attention to his pig friend.

“With KAKU: Ancient Sealwe wanted to create a sense of mystery and adventure where you can forge your own path to victory,” said producer Brian Wang (via Gematsu). “We offer little guidance to players as we find it more rewarding to experiment and find what works for you.”

Watch the trailer for KAKU: Ancient Seal below:

Read below the description of the game, taken from its official page on Steam:

KAKU: Ancient Seal is an open-world action-adventure fantasy game that allows players to navigate their own way through a mysterious continent filled with strange creatures, ancient ruins, and unique tribes. Play as Kaku, a child, who is tasked with taking a journey across an expanding continent.