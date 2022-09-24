AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 Master is one of the biggest graphics cards ever produced

The model makes an RTX 3090 Ti look small

With each new generation of video cards, companies present us with bigger and bigger models. Gigabyte really wants to raise the bar with its AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 Master, a massive four-slot board measuring over 35 cm long.

No RTX 4090 presented so far is small, even the Founders Edition is a bit of a “bulky” card. However, Gigabyte managed to get ahead of the competition, if the dispute was in the size of video cards.

The AORUS RTX 4090 Master has three 110 mm (11 cm) fans measuring 35.8 cm (almost doesn’t fit in my case), 16.2 cm wide and 7.5 cm high. It’s big? Yes, a lot, but looking at the card next to others in the image below, it even makes the RTX 3090 Ti look small.

Gigabyte’s gigantic RTX 4090 could easily fit three ITX graphics cards inside it, and there would still be some slack. Or even almost 10 low profile cards like this Radeon RX 6400 from Sapphire.

Regarding cooling, the AORUS RTX 4090 Master is equipped with three 11 cm fans, with new fans for this project, and 13 copper heatpipes that run through the entire board. In addition, the model has a “vapor chamber” in contact with the GPU.

GeForce RTX 4090 will have several models, but all large

Other NVIDIA partner manufacturers have already presented their graphics cards and, although they are large models, they all lag behind the AORUS RTX 4090 Master. Such complex designs lead us to believe that the AD102 chip really needs more than a simple wind.

The GeForce RTX 4090, the new high-end graphics card from NVIDIA, uses the AD102-300 GPU with 16,384 CUDA Cores, 5,632 cores more than the RTX 3090 Ti, in addition to operating at a frequency of 2,520 MHz. That means the RTX 4090 delivers 82.6 TFLOPS, more than double the performance of the RTX 3090 Ti.

The high-end Ada Lovelace GPU is equipped with 24GB of GDDR6X memory, reaching a maximum peak bandwidth of 1TB/s. The RTX 4090 has a TDP of 450 W and NVIDIA recommends an 850 W power supply.

The RTX 4090 will be available on the world market from October 12th, with a suggested price in Brazil of R$ 14,999.00.

Source: Gigabyte