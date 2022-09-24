Arboleda advances in recovery and can play in 2022

Defender Arboleda, who underwent surgery on his left ankle at the end of June, could play for São Paulo this season. There is a possibility that the Ecuadorian will be available for the last rounds of the Brazilian Championship.

Internally, Arboleda’s recovery is seen as faster than expected. The initial prediction was that the player would not enter the field again in the year, even missing the Ecuadorian team in the Qatar World Cup. The information on the evolution of the defender’s treatment was initially given by the GE and confirmed by Gazeta Esportiva.

Arboleda has been working on the lawn of the CT da Barra da Funda with the club’s physiotherapy team, already having contact with the ball. The defender’s last game took place on June 21, in São Paulo’s 1-0 victory over Palmeiras, for the first round of the Copa do Brasil round of 16.

The defender has a great desire to compete in the World Cup with the Ecuadorian team. Arboleda was part of the cycle for the World Cup, being a starter in the last Copa América, played in Brazil.

For São Paulo, Arboleda played 24 games in the season and scored four goals. The defender is considered one of the most important names in Tricolor and it is not by chance that he renewed his relationship with the club until the end of 2024, in December.

Currently, the options available to Rogério Ceni in defense are Diego Costa, Léo, Miranda, Nahuel Ferraresi and Luizão. The coach abdicated the formation with three defenders and has been climbing the team with a line of four behind.