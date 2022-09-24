Army alienates barracks in exchange for 72 apartments and 11 houses in Campo Grande

The Army Command announced in the Official Gazette last Friday (23) that it will sell the barracks at Rua Joaquim Murtinho, 680, in Campo Grande, for 72 apartments and 11 houses to be built. The authorization for the exchange was granted by the commander of the Brazilian Army Marco Antônio Freire Gomes.

The exchange of real estate owned by the Army Command through exchange for buildings to be built is a recently authorized modality. In Campo Grande, according to the publication, the exchange will be carried out because the Joaquim Murtinho barracks “no longer meets the needs of use by the Army Command, aiming at the acquisition of barracks, own residential nationals (PNR) and other works of interest to the Terrestrial, in this way, compensation, not causing damages of a patrimonial nature”.

The barracks will be exchanged for 3 apartment blocks with 24 (twenty-four) Housing Units each and 11 houses, according to the Reference Architectural Project, comprising all the infrastructure, including the fencing and the support and urbanization buildings, to be built inside other Army lands in Campo Grande.

There is also authorization for the construction of 1 (one) accommodation pavilion, 1 (one) dependency for the prison, 1 (one) weapons reserve, 1 (one) kennel, 1 (one) car garage, 1 (one) garage pavilion and 1 (one) maneuvering yard, all for the 9th Army Police Battalion.

For the execution and monitoring of the buildings to be built, the Commander of the 3rd Gpt E must appoint an officer from the Staff of Military, Fortification and Construction Engineers or a Temporary Technical Officer (Architect or Civil Engineer), in order to compose the commission. special bidding process, as well as an officer of the same qualification to be responsible for the supervision of the contract.

More details about the exchange can be found here.