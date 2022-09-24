Athletes pay tribute to Federer as he bids farewell to the court | sneakers

+ Federer cries and says goodbye to the courts: “I would do it all over again”

Federer bids farewell to the Laver Cup crowd

With 20 Grand Slam titles in his career and more than 300 weeks as number 1 in the ATP rankings, the Swiss ended his history on the court with his 276th career defeat, but that was the least of the day. The duel alongside Nadal was special for the fans who for so long followed his plays, his matches and who waited for 14 months to see him in action again on the court.

Several tennis players left messages in a video released by the ATP and congratulated the Swiss for his career, for the years of magic shots he paraded on court and for everything he represented to the sport:

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and all the fans in the world”Alexander Zverev.

“I hope you enjoy your retirement and I wish you all the best,” Daniel Medvedev.

“Thank you for everything”Cori Gauff.

On social media, other athletes also talked about the game:

“I don’t want this to end” said Toni Kross, Germany midfielder.

“I have a workout in the morning, but sleep has to wait tonight. One last time, Roger Federer” said tennis athlete Iga Swiatek

The current number 1 in the ranking, a place that Federer was so often, Carlos Alcaraz was saddened by the defeat, but he was grateful for being able to see Federer in action for the last time.

Compatriot Stan Wawrinka apparently couldn’t hold back the emotion either.