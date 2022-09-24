Attorney for the prosecution on José Dumont’s case: “It was all very premeditated”







José Dumont was arrested by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro Photo: Publicity/Civil Police

The lawyer for the 12-year-old boy’s family, who would have been the victim of abuse by the actor José Dumont, stated that the crime had been committed premeditatedly. The 72-year-old artist was caught red-handed for storing child pornography and rape of vulnerable.

André Garcia, who represents the prosecution in the case, told Metrópoles: “It was all very premeditated. First he gained confidence and then he attacked.”

According to investigations, the veteran offered gifts to the victim in order to get caresses and kisses from the child. Everything was filmed by security cameras and the material gave rise to the investigation. Previously, for Jornal da Record, the boy’s mother reported moments of contact between her son and the actor.

“When my son was with me, right there in my shop, he kept talking to my son and giving him his tips… [presentes] in front of me, always, as I told you, in my company. My son was always close to me. Money was once,” he recalled.

