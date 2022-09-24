Audience failure, Power of a Desire returns in October

Force of a Desireoriginally shown between 1999 and 2000 on Globo, will be rerun on Viva channel. The soap opera by Gilberto Braga (1945-2021) and Alcides Nogueira, audience failure at 18:00, but highly praised by the specialized critic, replaces Alma Gêmea on cable from October 24. The information was confirmed by the channel this Friday (23).

Set at the end of the 20th century, the story portrays the impossible romance between Ester (Malu Mader), a famous courtesan, and Inácio Sobral (Fábio Assunção), a rich young man from a powerful family. In the course of the story, the two have a disagreement and, without knowing it, the protagonist ends up marrying the boy’s father, the powerful Henrique Sobral (Reginaldo Faria).

The plot was inspired by three novels by the Viscount of Taunay: A Retreat from the Laguna, Inocência and A Mocidade de Trajano. The cast brought together other important names, such as Cláudia Abreu, Selton Mello, Paulo Betti, Nathália Timberg and even Sônia Braga, in a special participation in the first chapters.

continues after advertising

With an average of 25 points on Ibope, the lowest in the 18h range at the time, Força de um Desejo was far from being an audience success. The public failure did not prevent the applause of the critics, which justified a rerun in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, in 2005. To this day, the story is remembered as one of the best works by Gilberto Braga, who died last year, at 75 years.

Interestingly, the production was slated to replace, in Viva, a big hit. Originally presented between 2005 and 2006, Alma Gêmea, by Walcyr Carrasco, was the biggest phenomenon of the six in the 2000s, with an average of 39 points. In the last chapter, it surpassed 50 points, a feat only recorded in prime time at that time.

continues after advertising

Another one that will soon be on Viva’s programming is Senhora do Destino (2004). Aguinaldo Silva’s soap opera has entered the queue of reruns on the Grupo Globo channel and should debut in 2023. Last Monday (19), the full story of Maria do Carmo (Susana Vieira) reached Globoplay.

Find out about Viva’s upcoming soap operas

Viva currently shows the soap operas Pão Pão Beijo Beijo (1983), O Beijo do Vampiro (2002), Alma Gêmea (2005) and Caminho das Índias (2009). Also this year, in addition to Força de um Desejo, two plots originally shown at 6 pm return to the air: Coração de Estudante (2002), which premieres on November 7, and Bambolê (1987), from November 28.

continues after advertising

In Coração de Estudante, Edu (Fábio Assunção) is engaged to Amelinha (Adriana Esteves). On his way to the girl’s hometown, the fictional Nova Aliança, he falls in love with Clara (Helena Ranaldi), starting the central love triangle. Parallel plots follow the daily life of university students in the interior of Minas Gerais.

The central character of Bambolê is the widower Álvaro Galhardo (Cláudio Marzo), who has a friendly relationship and a great dialogue with his three daughters, Ana (Myrian Rios), Yolanda (Thaís de Campos) and Cristina (Carla Marins), unconventional behavior for the time. The cast also had Susana Vieira, Joana Fomm, Sandra Bréa, among other names.