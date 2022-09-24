AUXÍLIO BRASIL: Caixa AGAIN to pay a new batch of R$600 on Monday (26/09); see the calendar

After a break in payments of Brazil aid This weekend, Caixa Econômica Federal already has a forecast to resume benefit releases. At first, the Brazil Aid of R$600 for the month of September will be paid again on Monday (26/09). On that occasion, beneficiaries with NIS final 6 are received.

As per the payment schedule, deposits will follow until next Friday, September 30th. At first, it is worth remembering that the Federal Government chose not to bring forward the payment schedule of the amounts of the Brazil aid In this month.

During this month of September, the benefit will be paid to 20.65 million families. This means that Auxílio Brasil will have 450,000 more families than in August, when 20.2 million were entitled to program amounts. The current value of payments is R$600.

According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, deposits take place according to the end of the NIS (Social Identification Number). First, they receive citizens with a final NIS 1 and so on, until reaching those with a card with a final zero.

According to data from the Ministry of Citizenship, on average, families will receive a total of R$ 607.52. In September, however, the amounts referring to the gas voucher, which occur every two months, that is, bimonthly, will not be paid. In the last month of August, beneficiary families received R$ 710, with R$ 600 in aid plus R$ 110 in gas vouchers.

Auxílio Brasil September payment schedule

According to the Auxílio Brasil payment calendar for the month of September, the payment of the benefit has a new batch this Tuesday (20). In this month, the minimum value of the benefit is R$ 600, but the amount may vary according to the beneficiary’s family nucleus.

Check the payment schedule for the month of September:

Final NIS 1: September 19;

Final NIS 2: September 20;

Final NIS 3: September 21;

Final NIS 4: September 22;

Final NIS 5: September 23;

Final NIS 6: September 26; payments on monday

Final NIS 7: September 27;

Final NIS 8: September 28;

Final NIS 9: September 29;

Final NIS 0: 30 September.

Who receives Auxílio Brasil payments?

Firstly, Auxílio Brasil covers the same public previously served by Bolsa Família, namely:

Families in extreme poverty, with a monthly per capita income of R$105; and

Families in poverty, with a monthly family income between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210 per person, however, as long as it has pregnant women, nursing mothers or people under 21 years old;

Remembering that it is necessary to have active registration in the Single Registry (CadÚnico).

In addition to these basic criteria, there are three possibilities to enter Auxílio Brasil, according to the Ministry of Citizenship. Check out:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically;

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list;

Finally, if you are not on CadÚnico, you must seek a CRAS for registration, without guarantee of receiving.

Query the benefit

By phone:

At the call center of the Ministry of Citizenship, at number 121;

At the call center Cashierat number 111.

By apps:

In the Auxílio Brasil app (available free of charge for Android and iOS);

in the app box has (available for free for Android and iOS).