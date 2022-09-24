Azul’s Airbus A350 will be tested on two national and one international routes

Azul Linhas Aéreas is already planning its first routes for its new Airbus A350XWB, the largest aircraft in its fleet so far.





The company received its first aircraft of the Airbus A350-900 model last week, which is already registered PR-AOY and parked in Campinas, in the Azul hangar. Soon the aircraft will start making its first flights, and a part of them has already been requested, as shown in the slot data from Recife airport, in Pernambuco.

According to information, the first flight of the aircraft will be from Viracopos to Salvador, and from the capital of Bahia to Recife, on the 15th of octoberarriving at 9:00 am in the capital of Pernambuco with flight number AD-9998.

On the same day, the aircraft is scheduled to take off for Lisbon in Portugal at 11:00 am. The return from Europe, however, will only take place on the 18th, arriving in Recife at 08:25, with flight number AD-9997.

Also on the 18th, at 10:30 am, the jet takes off back to Campinas as AD-9994, returning to Recife the following day (19), with a night landing, at 20:30, on flight AD9997.

All these times above are in Brasília time zone and subject to change. It is worth noting that this flight code AD-9997 and AD-9998 was used by Azul when it made special freighter flights to Belgium, indicating that they will probably only be training flights without passengers, since none of these flights are also listed on the company’s website. for sale.



