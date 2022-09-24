Babies in the womb ‘smile’ at carrots and ‘grieve’ at kale, scientists say

fetus seems to smile

The reactions of this fetus, who appears to be smiling, were photographed 20 minutes after the mothers consumed the carrot powder capsules.

If eating kale makes you frown, know that you are not alone.

Scientific research has found that fetuses seem to smile inside their mothers’ tummy after they eat carrots and grimace after they eat kale.

The University of Durham’s Neonatal Research Laboratory in the UK says the study is the first direct evidence showing fetuses responding to different tastes in real time.

The researchers did a study of over 100 pregnant women in England.

