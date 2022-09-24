Bahia ends preparation with changes; see the likely team



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

After 11 days between days off and training, everything is ready for Bahia to take the field this Saturday (24), against Operário, for the 31st round of Serie B.

The tricolor preparation was finished with a tactical work carried out on the afternoon of this Friday (23), which served for coach Enderson Moreira to define the team with the necessary changes.

A certain change happens in midfield. Suspended, Daniel gives way to Ricardo Goulart, who had been a reserve in the last game.

The attack was the sector most criticized for the changes that had no effect against Sport. Davó will return to the team in place of Rodallega, while Vitor Jacaré will replace Raí. At the other end, Igor Torres and Copete are fighting.

The left-back is also a reason for doubt. Rezende has been acting improvised in the sector. Luiz Henrique and Ryan are other options. In defense, Luiz Otávio returns.

Other absences are for physical reasons: Danilo Fernandes and Matheus Bahia will only play again in 2023.

On the other hand, Caio Vidal trained throughout the week and should be an option on the bench.

A probable Bahia has: Matthew Claus; Marcinho, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Rezende (Luiz Henrique); Patrick, Mugni and Ricardo Goulart; Vitor Jacaré, Davó and Copete (Igor Torres).

The official lineup will be announced one hour before the ball rolls for the game scheduled for 18:15 this Saturday, at Arena Fonte Nova. ecbahia.com will publish all details.