Bahia opens a proposal of R$ 1 billion from Grupo City to buy the club; see how the money would be used

Club presented this Friday the details of the proposal made by the City Football Group for the acquisition of the Steel Squadron SAF

O Bahia presented, this Friday (23), details of the official proposal of City Football Groupowner of Manchester City and other affiliates, for the purchase of the club’s SAF.

Per 90% of the team’s rights, the group will bring investment of R$ 1 billion, with 50% for the purchase of players, 30% for debt payment and 20% for investments in infrastructure, base, working capital, among other things.

The deadline given to the club for use of the money is 15 years, with the board guaranteeing that the same will be done in five. There will still be a contractual obligation to maintain the salary sheet of the entire company at whichever is greater: R$120 million or 60% of SAF’s gross revenue, not counting player transfers.

All civil association debts will be settled and the brand will remain in the 10% ownership of this association. With this, issues such as anthem, coat of arms, shield, symbols, nicknames and colors cannot be modified. The club also guaranteed that programs such as ‘Camisa Popular’ and ‘Bermuda e Camisa’ will be maintained.

Once approved by partners, Bahia will repeat the same process that occurred with Botafogo, cruise and Vascowith all football management, professional and grassroots, male and female, being carried out by the group.

The City group’s intention to buy a new club in South America is not new. Conversations with other teams in Brazil, such as Atlético-MGcame into existence, but did not advance. Bahia will only have smaller investments than Manchester City in the organizational scale of the group.

President Guilherme Bellintani before the Grêmio x Bahia duel, in Rio Grande do Sul Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

See the official note released by Bahia:

Esporte Clube Bahia and City Football Group confirmed today that CFG has submitted a bid to acquire 90% of Bahia, with the remaining 10% remaining with the club’s Association.

Guilherme Bellintani, president of Bahia, and Ferran Soriano, Executive Director of City Football Group, met with the tricolor board members to present the investment proposals.

If the proposal is approved by the Esquadrão’s competent governance bodies, the investment vehicle will be a Sociedade Anônima de Futebol (SAF) to be merged into Bahia, with City Football Group later joining as a shareholder in pursuit of the development of a long term for Bahia.

Priorities include strengthening the performance of men’s and women’s teams on the field and the base category system at all levels and ages, aiming to play first-rate football in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship and in continental competitions.

Ensuring financial sustainability, improving the club and its infrastructure, serving fans and social programs supporting the local community are key to CFG’s commitment to developing Bahia into a world-class football club for Brazil.

CFG and Bahia also confirmed that the Esquadrão’s identity, colors and anthem will not change.

Subject to all approvals and processes, the proposed investment would allow Bahia to repay all existing debt obligations and include a robust funding program to invest in players.

After today’s presentations, the Board will send an opinion within two months to club members so that they can vote on the proposal at a General Assembly.

Bahia would become the 13th club in the global City Football family, which has won national leagues in America, Australia, Bolivia, England and India in the past two years.