Bahia vs Operário-PR: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series b

Bahia and Operário-PR meet this Saturday, in a match valid for the 31st round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship . The match will start at 18:15 (Brasília time) and will be played at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador. O ge follows everything in Real Time, with videos of the main moves of the confrontation ( look here ) .

Bahia had 11 days of preparation to rediscover their best football and win again after two games; the idea is to keep calm in the G-4 of the competition. With Grêmio’s victory over Sport, Tricolor dropped one position and appears in 3rd place, aged 51, but it’s up to you to get back to vice-leadership. The atmosphere at the club is still one of euphoria with the presentation of the City Group’s proposal to set up a Sociedad Anónima do Futebol (SAF).

Operário-PR is going through a delicate moment in the competition. In the vice lantern, Fantasma comes from two consecutive defeats and needs to score again to reduce the distance to the first team outside the ZR and not finish the round in the lantern – in case Náutico wins. Along with that, Alvinegro has the second worst campaign as a visitor and hasn’t won in nine games away from Ponta Grossa.

Bahia – Coach: Enderson Moreira

The long period of preparation was good for rest and also for Enderson to find the best replacement for Daniel, who is suspended, and decide whether to continue with improvisation on the left side. It is likely that the coach will give Luiz Henrique a chance and move Rezende to the middle. There is also expectation about the return of Luiz Otávio, recovered from injury.

Bahia’s probable team for later has: Mateus Claus; Marcinho, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio (Gabriel Xavier) and Luiz Henrique; Rezende, Patrick de Lucca, Mugni and Ricardo Goulart; Alligator and Davo.

Who is out: Daniel (suspended); Danilo Fernandes and Matheus Bahia (injury).

hanging: Rodallega, Davó, Alligator, André and Ignacio.

Worker-PR – Technician: Matheus Costa

Coach Matheus Costa will make an exchange at Operário-PR. With Reniê suspended, Gustavo Alcino should team up with Dirceu in defense. This should be the only change in the team. The striker Kalil did not recover in time and remains out.

The probable team of Operário-PR for soon has: Vanderlei; Arnaldo, Dirceu, Gustavo and Fabiano; Rafael Chorão, Fernando Neto, Giovanni Pavani and Reina; Paulo Victor and Junior Brandão.

Who is out: Reniê (suspended), Rafael Bonfim, Alemão, Willian Machado, Kalil and Ricardinho (medical department).

hanging: Pavani, Lucas Mendes, Leandrinho, Paulo Sérgio, Thales and Arnaldo.