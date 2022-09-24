Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) says it has approved corporate strategy for the next 5 years; B3 (B3SA3) increases dividend value per share and Cury (CURY3) will pay BRL 150 million in dividends

Business

the president of Bank of Brazil (BBAS3), Fausto Ribeiro, said this Thursday (22) that the institution’s governance structures are robust.

The executive highlighted that the bank has a corporate strategy approved at internal levels, which sets the tone for the executives’ actions. “We have an approved corporate strategy, which guides our performance over the next five years”, he said, during BB Day, an event with investors and analysts held in a hybrid way.

Ribeiro pointed out that half of the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil It is made up of independent members, which includes representatives of minority shareholders, who are always “watchful” with the bank’s operations.

He also pointed out that according to governance rules, up to the post of statutory director, only career employees can occupy the positions. “No one has individual authority in the bank. All decisions are collegiate,” he said.

In addition, the CEO of Banco do Brasil stated that the company intends to seek a higher level of profitability than that shown recently. “BB should seek a bolder level of profitability”, said Ribeiro.

O Banco do Brasil recurring profit for 2Q22, released in August, totaled BRL 7.8 billion, up 54.8% compared to the same stage in 2021 and well above the average analyst forecast of BRL 6.48 billion. Return on equity was 20.6%, up 6.1 percentage points from a year earlier, in line with its private sector rivals.

THE B3 (B3SA3) adjusted the values ​​per share of billionaire dividends and Interest on Equity (JCP) for the second and third quarters of 2022, as reported in a material fact late this Thursday afternoon (22).

The payment of dividends and interest on equity will be made on October 7, 2022, based on today’s shareholding position.

At B3 shares will be traded in the “ex” condition as of tomorrow (23).

will be traded in the “ex” condition as of tomorrow (23). With the proximity of 2022 World Cup many investors are already wondering whether the operation of B3 will be affected by work stoppages on match days in Brazil.

many investors are already wondering whether the operation of B3 will be affected by work stoppages on match days in Brazil. Relatively common practice in many sectors of the economy, the suspension of activities while the selection is in the field should not affect B3.

On Monday, the Brazilian stock exchange issued a statement specifying B3’s opening hours during the World Cup.

“We inform you that, during the World Cup games, from 11/20 to 12/18/2022, there will be no change in the trading and post-trading systems operating hours,” the company said.

O cup opening game will be between Qatar and Ecuador on the 20th of November, at 1 pm, Brasília time.

will be between Qatar and Ecuador on the 20th of November, at 1 pm, Brasília time. The final of the competition will be on December 18th.

Cury (CURY3) will pay R$150 million in dividends; check value per share

THE Cury Construtora (CURY3) announced this Thursday (22) that it will pay R$ 150 million in dividends on September 30, in continuity with the one announced on April 29 of this year.

According to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these earnings are part of the mandatory dividends for the year 2022.

Lojas Renner (LREN3) and Pardini (PARD3) will pay BRL 189 million in JCP

This Thursday (22), the Renner stores (LREN3) and Hermes Pardini (PARD3) announced that they will pay a total of BRL 189 million in Interest on Equity (JCP).

Only investors with shares in Lojas Renner on September 27 will be entitled to receive earnings. As of September 28, the shares will be traded without the right to dividends .

. According to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these earnings are part of Lojas Renner’s mandatory dividends for fiscal year 2022.

The value of JCP will have income tax withheld at source, at a rate of 15%, resulting in approximately R$ 0.15 per share.

Hermes Pardini will pay BRL 15 million in JCP

The amount of earnings per share will be BRL 0.12, which will be paid on October 7, 2022.

Only investors holding Hermes Pardini shares on September 27 will be entitled to receive the proceeds. As of September 28, the shares will be traded without the right to dividends.

According to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these earnings are part of the mandatory dividends for the year 2022.

The value of JCP will have income tax withheld at source, at a rate of 15%, resulting in approximately R$ 0.10 per share.

In today’s trading session, the share price of Renner stores rose 3.09%, quoted at R$ 28.45. Hermes Pardini shares rose 1.80%, quoted at R$22.08.

Multiplan (MULT3) will pay R$100 million in interest on equity; see value per share

THE multiplan (MULT3) announced this Thursday (22) that it will pay BRL 100 million in Interest on Equity (JCP) to its shareholders.

will have income tax withheld at source, at a rate of 15%, resulting in approximately R$0.14509663281 per share. In today’s trading session, the share price of multiplan rose 1.34%, quoted at R$ 24.89. In the year, the paper accumulates a high of 42.64%.

