Banco Pan reveals that it is waiting for the regulation of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

Banco Pan is one of the financial institutions that have already announced that they will offer the payroll loan to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. Thus, through a note sent to Canal Consulta Pública, the bank’s advisory informed that it awaits the publication of the regulation to decide details about the offer of the payroll loan.

Therefore, in the note, Banco Pan stated that it awaits the definition of the rules of the new type of credit. Thus, at the moment, it is limited only to negotiations, such as pre-registrations, which can be suspended at any time according to the rules that must still be released by the Ministry of Citizenship.

Pan awaits regulation

“PAN is a relevant company in the payroll loan market, and is awaiting government regulation. At the moment, this action is limited to negotiations, subject to a suspensive condition, so that the effectiveness of any act is conditioned to the effective regulation of the line by the competent authorities and other applicable legal, administrative and operational provisions”

Thus, although it is carrying out pre-registrations, Banco Pan, as well as other financial institutions, awaits the publication of the regulation of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan by the Ministry of Citizenship to determine whether it will be worth making the credit available, as many details are still not available. were established, such as a ceiling on interest rates.

interest ceiling

Thus, daily meetings have been held by the Ministry of Citizenship to discuss the matter. Technicians say that the payroll that includes this vulnerable population needs a limit on the interest charged by banks.

However, the implementation of the payroll with the use of Auxílio Brasil as a guarantee has caused divergences, as the measure is considered a stimulus to the indebtedness of the vulnerable population.

Consignment of Aid Brazil

In short, the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan can be contracted by the beneficiaries of the social program. In this way, the loan installments will be automatically deducted from the contracting party’s benefit. According to the rules of the modality, up to 40% of the aid may be committed.

