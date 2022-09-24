Barroso reinstates Renato Freitas’ mandate and annuls the act that decreed his impeachment | Paraná

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), on Friday night (23) reinstated the mandate of Curitiba councilor Renato Freitas (PT).

The congressman lost his mandate in August for breach of decorum. He was accused of breaking into the Nossa Senhora do Rosário dos Pretos Church, in February, during an anti-racist demonstration.

Barroso’s decision also annuls decisions of the Paraná Court of Justice (TJ-PR) that denied Freitas’ requests and maintained an act of the City Council that decreed the cassation. Read the full decision.

“The impeachment of the councilor in question goes beyond the discussion about the ethical limits of his conduct, involving debate on the degree of protection granted to the exercise of the right to freedom of expression by black parliamentarians aimed precisely at defending racial equality and overcoming violence and of discrimination that systematically afflict the black population in Brazil”, says Barroso in the decision.

The appeal to the Supreme Court was filed by the PT’s defense last Wednesday (21) and states that the cassation process lasted more than 90 days, the maximum period provided for in federal legislation.

The defense cites that the TJ-PR maintained the act of cassation because the Code of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum of the City Council provides for the extension of the duration of the process.

However, the appeal argues that the decisions of the TJ-PR disregarded the jurisprudence of the STF according to which only the Union can define crimes of responsibility and establish rules of procedure and judgment in these cases.

In addition, Freitas’ defense claims that the maintenance of the decisions would imply “serious and irreparable damage”, since in addition to the loss of the mandate, it would lead to the rejection of the registration of the candidacy for state deputy.

The minister’s decision is preliminary (provisional) and will still have the merits judged. “Without anticipating judgments, it is impossible, however, to dissociate the act of the City Council of Curitiba from the backdrop of the structural racism of Brazilian society”, says Barroso.

“Without making a definitive statement on the merits of the removal of the mandate in question, it is necessary to state that the breach of parliamentary decorum cannot be invoked to weaken the political representation of black people, nor to curtail legitimate manifestations of combating the prejudice, discrimination and violence against them”, adds the magistrate.

Lawyer Guilherme Gonçalves, who works in Freitas’s defense, said he knew that at some point “injustice would be corrected”.

“The decision not only recognizes the illegality of the impeachment of Renato Freitas, the injunction recognizes the injustice, the unconstitutionality, and the inexistence of any breach of decorum of a young boy, black, peripheral, who dares to overcome social apartheid and be elected councilor. “, said.

In the video below, you can see the chronology of the removal of the councilman’s mandate:

Renato Freitas: understand the chronology of the case about the impeachment of the councilor in Curitiba