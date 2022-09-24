Batista gives secret to Ftima and Jorginho



in the final stretch of The Carnation and the Rose, Baptist (Luis Melo) finally becomes a better person. The banker makes a decision and even reveals a secret to his children.

About to become a candidate for mayor, the father of Catherine (Adriana Esteves) called by party members. It will be announced to everyone, including the press.

But Catarina knows that her father is confused. So she convinces Joana (Tssia Camargo) putting on a dress and attending the event.



Batiste withdraws from candidacy

Upon seeing Joana, the rich man is heartbroken. He comes to his senses and realizes he doesn’t like Marcela (Drica Moraes), but of the washerwoman.

In the middle of the speech, Batista decides to give up everything to live his great love. ‘My heart does not allow me to continue this farce! To be elected, I would have to deny my heart. Only now I see it. I love the parakeet!’, shoot.

Joana starts crying with emotion and Marcela is very angry. Batista leaves with his beloved and the candidacy stays with Theodore (Matheus Petinatti).



banker exposes secret

As he leaves the room, hugging Joana, the banker finds his children. It’s time for Batista to reveal the big secret to Ftima (Thais Muller) and jorginho (Joo Cappelli).

The girl hears Catarina call Batista her father and is confused. ‘Did you call my father daddy?’, questions. With no way out, the mighty reveals all.

‘Ftima… Jorginho… I have a lot to explain to you. But Bianca and Catarina are your sisters!’, account, causing the girl to fall backwards.

She runs to hug the feminist, who is very emotional. At the end of O Cravo e a Rosa, Batista finally stays with Joana and unites the whole family.

