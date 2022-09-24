BEE4: tokenized stock market begins to operate and will have 1st trading on the 28th

Without much fanfare and with great caution, BEE4, the first organized market for tokenized shares regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), began operating last Thursday (22).

Designed to offer more affordable investment in emerging companies, the platform starts with just one company, Engravida, a network of assisted reproduction clinics, which operates under the code BABY1.

BEE4 will operate with weekly trading sessions, always on Wednesdays, the first being on September 28th. In an interview with InfoMoney in July, the company’s CEO, Patrícia Stille, explained that this model is to be able to concentrate liquidity and give investors more chances to be able to trade their assets quickly.

“This market does not exist, it is completely illiquid, we are going to take it out of inertia. And a lot of people won’t come to operate at the start, that’s obvious,” she said at the time. The auction will take place on Wednesdays, from 12:00 to 20:00.

On other days of the week (and on Wednesdays from 10 am to 11 am) it will be possible to send buy and sell orders, which will be considered in a pre-opening auction, one hour before the opening on the market operation day.

Read too

From this launch until November 23, BEE4 will not charge a trading fee to investors in purchase and sale operations carried out within the platform. In a statement, the company said that this is a trial period and the exemption will be to “encourage investors to know and become familiar with the trading environment”.

BEE4 was one of three companies that joined the CVM sandbox (experimentation environment) with a project involving blockchain. As an organized market, it will function similarly to the stock exchange, with tokens that function as if they were company shares.

The intention of BEE4 is to enable investors without a large capital to be able to “bet” on smaller companies, which are still unable to make an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Stock Exchange, but which have the potential for great returns, an opportunity that until today was reserved for large funds or investors with high capital and access to private rounds.

Sign up and discover how to surf the Metaverse Boom and turn this technological evolution into excellent investment opportunities

Related