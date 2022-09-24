Before being fired from Globo, famous won in Mega Sena

Beloved of Globo, André Marques has already won the lottery

André Marques was for many years one of the darlings of the TV Globo. So much so that on the channel he already had his own show and was always involved in channel projects. But, like many relationships, his and the Marine station came to an end.

After more than years on the channel, André was fired and left grateful for the opportunity he had. After all, at Globo he acted, was a presenter and was there for whatever the channel wanted. But the story of the famous doesn’t just count with success on television. For those who don’t know, he was already graced by luck.

That’s because, in 2014, André Marques bet on the lottery and won 19 thousand reais. The value is not so expressive compared to his millionaire fortune. But, of course, the money gain was welcome. Many find the story curious, after all, the presenter didn’t need the money, but his luck spoke louder and he won.

In 2015, he gave an interview to Mais Você na Globo and commented on the award: “I played with two more friends. We made a pool, spent a lot of money and even divided it by three. Only one thousand reais left.”

DEPARTURE FROM THE COUNTRY

The presenter is enjoying the new phase of his life and recently left for Ibiza, Spain.

Aline Borges, the Zuleica of Pantanal, lives an open marriage with an actor and confesses: “I was born to fly” “I am here to say”, Fábio Jr. sent a sincere message to Cleo Pires on TV and made her daughter cry Chitãozinho and Xororó have already hit rock bottom, starved and slept in circus tents: “No conditions”

That’s because, the artist went to play in the foreign country and gathered his great friends to celebrate by his side. For those who don’t know, he’s been playing since 2005.

On social networks, André Marques made a very special announcement: soon, he will release the videos of the moment and also thanked his colleagues.

In the click, the presenter is using his cell phone in a parking lot. Very stylish, he opted for black clothes and white sneakers. As a special touch, he made a bun.