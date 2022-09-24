Bellator 285: Romero retires Manhoef and barks at the cameras | combat

It was the 45-year-old Bellator veteran’s second straight win. He won it after dominating Manhoef for three rounds and taking him down with a takedown in the final stretch. At half guard, he elbowed Melvin in the head in a row until he put him out at 3:34 of the third round. And then came the barking, which went viral on social media.

Manhoef, 46, announced his retirement after the fight. The Dutch-born Surinamese is an MMA pioneer and has competed since 1995, with stints at K-1, M1 Global, Cage Rage, Dream, Strikeforce, ONE Championship, KSW, Glory and, finally, Bellator. He says goodbye with 32 wins, 16 losses, a draw and two “No Contests” in MMA.