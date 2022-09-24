Bellator 285: Romero retires Manhoef and barks at the cameras | combat

It was the 45-year-old Bellator veteran’s second straight win. He won it after dominating Manhoef for three rounds and taking him down with a takedown in the final stretch. At half guard, he elbowed Melvin in the head in a row until he put him out at 3:34 of the third round. And then came the barking, which went viral on social media.
Manhoef, 46, announced his retirement after the fight. The Dutch-born Surinamese is an MMA pioneer and has competed since 1995, with stints at K-1, M1 Global, Cage Rage, Dream, Strikeforce, ONE Championship, KSW, Glory and, finally, Bellator. He says goodbye with 32 wins, 16 losses, a draw and two “No Contests” in MMA.
In the main event, Benson Henderson, former UFC and WEC lightweight champion, dominated Irishman Peter Queally and won by unanimous decision of the judges. Three Brazilians went into action in the Bellator circular cage this Friday and none of them won. Bantamweight Arivaldo Carniça was defeated by Irishman Brian Moore by unanimous decision, just as featherweight Dayana Silva was defeated by Englishman Leah McCourt. Featherweight Rafael Hudson was submitted by Irishman Ciaran Clarke in the third round.