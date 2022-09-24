Berlusconi defends Putin, says he was ‘pressured’ to invade Ukraine – News

For the former head of government and Italian communications magnate Silvio Berlusconi, Russian President Vladimir Putin was “pressured” to invade Ukraine to “replace the government of (Volodmyr) Zelensky with a government of decent people”. The explanation was given in a program on public television, last Thursday (22) evening.

“Putin found himself in a really difficult and dramatic situation,” said the Forza Italia leader. [direita]which is running in the legislative elections next Sunday (25) with a coalition with the extreme right.

Berlusconi, who visited Crimea after the peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014, is considered a “friend” of Putin, whom he has invited several times to his private mansion on the island of Sardinia.





“Putin was pressured by the Russian population, his party and his ministers to invent this special operation,” he said.

“A mission from the two pro-Russian republics of Donbass went to Moscow, spoke to everyone, radio, press, television, people from the party [de Putin], with ministers, and said: ‘Zelensky has intensified attacks against our forces on our borders. It has already cost 16,000 dead. Please he defend us.”

“Russian troops should enter Ukraine, arrive in Kiev in a week, replace the Zelensky government with a government of decent people and return in a week,” the tycoon explained on the popular political program. Door to door.





“But they encountered unexpected resistance, which was fed with weapons of all kinds from the West,” he emphasized. “The war has lasted more than 200 days, the situation has become very difficult, and I feel bad when I hear about the dead, because I have always considered war to be the madness of madness,” she concluded.

Berlusconi’s statements generated all kinds of reactions, which is why, this Friday (23), he reiterated that he considers any war “unjustifiable” and reaffirmed his support for NATO, the European Union and the United States.







