Bette Midler didn’t like the movie when it was released?

David Kirschner, the creator of “Hocus Pocus”, recently made the revelation that Bette Midler may not have been a huge fan of the work shortly after its release.

In that sense, coming very close to its September 30th premiere date on Disney+, “Hocus Pocus 2” has become a cult favorite, despite the tremendously disappointing box office results after the show. its initial release.

In view of this, in addition to the original Sanderson sisters (Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler) returning to their roles in this upcoming sequel, the new film will have Doug Jones returning as Billy Butcherson, Winifred’s corpse and ex-boyfriend.

In this sense, it is important to note that the original film, “Hocus Pocus”, which ended up being described as a children’s horror film with a comedic touch, was released to the public in 1993, by Walt Disney Pictures, in the middle of summer. .

Apparently, the decision to release the film in the month of July, rather than the month of October, may, in fact, have directly contributed to the film’s lack of box office success.

However, even so, the movie has been gathering a legion of fans lately, as it started to be shown annually as part of the run up to Halloween and thus its broadcast ended up basically becoming a tradition.

As far as the plot of the first film goes, it followed the fall of the Sanderson sisters, the three child-killing witches in Salem in the 1600s, before jumping three centuries to see them resurrected for the purpose of wreaking havoc in the modern world.

In this way, the sequel to the film will also be set in the present day, more precisely in 2022, being released much closer to Halloween, again under the supervision of then producer David Kirschner.

Accordingly, in an interview with The Wrap, Kirschner recalled Midler’s reaction to “Hocus Pocus” when the film first hit theaters: “When it first came out, she wasn’t really particularly supportive”, said Kirschner. And adds: