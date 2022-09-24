Between bullshit and outbursts: remember the trajectory of Bruno Tálamo in A Fazenda 14 – Photos

End of the line! Bruno Tálamo lost the public’s preference to Deborah Albuquerque and Tiago Ramos and was the first to be eliminated from The Farm 14 in Roça this Thursday (22), with 15.69% of the votes. During the confinement, the journalist made several alliances, changed his look and got involved in several bullshit. Remember the participant’s trajectory at headquarters! Playback/Record TV

When asked who he thought would be his biggest enemy in the game, during the preview screening, Bruno pointed out Alex Gallete, as the actor would have raised flags at the wrong time. Bothered by the barbs exchanged during the dynamic, the two continued the discussion inside the headquarters. Without reaching an agreement, the pawns ended the conversation in disagreement Playback/Record TV

Already during the live at the premiere of the reality, Alex and Bruno had more discussions. At dawn, the peons managed to come to an agreement and resolve their disagreements. The apology was closed with a hug between the contestants Playback/Record TV

Bruno also celebrated his birthday on the reality show. The peons gathered at the headquarters to sing congratulations to the peon and still prepared a cake for the confinement colleague Playback/Record TV

More bullshit! After Bruno has a conversation with Deolane, Kerline was angry with the columnist and accused him of gossiping. The confusion between the two involved even Alex Gallete, who sided with Kerline Playback/Record TV

After the altercation with Kerline and Alex, Bruno was extremely shaken. Upsetthe journalist mentioned missing his family and was comforted by André and Iran. After the confusion, he revealed that he was feeling like a failure within the reality Playback/Record TV

Another man! Before the first party of the season, Bruno faced makeup so he wouldn’t have too many dark circles. Lucas Santos asked to borrow a concealer from the pawns to use on his friend. Upon seeing the result, the Farmer praised his own work Playback/Record TV

For the second time in a row, Bruno was chosen by Deborah to stay in Baia. The actress said it was a strategy to free him from Roça’s training Playback/Record TV

In a treehouse game chat, Deborah proposed to Bruno an alliance inside the headquarters. “Start walking along with me,” said the actress. Could it be that if these two come back from the hot seat, the friendship will continue? Playback/Record TV

New allies in the game? During your passage through The farm, Bruno asked Shay to protect him during the Resta One dynamic, if he had the opportunity in the formation of Roça. The plan would be great, if everything went as they thought Playback/Record TV

Bruno ended up being chosen by Tiago in the formation of Roça and the pawn ended up on the stool. The journalist didn’t like the player’s attitude at all and went to get satisfaction Playback/Record TV

Revelations! Anyone who still thinks that men don’t care about their hair is wrong! Bruno and Vini told the Headquarters colleagues who have already had hair implants Playback/Record TV

O Glow Up he came! Before the Farmer and Roça Trial, Bruno underwent a radical change in look: he bleached his beard and eyebrows Playback/Record TV