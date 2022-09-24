BH subway concession model is criticized by experts: ‘delayed’

about to be granted for the next 30 years for the private sector , the Belo Horizonte subway will leave the hands of Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos (CBTU) and will be managed by the company that presents the best proposal to the government of Minas Gerais, according to the public notice that will be published this Friday. (23). But despite the investment to expand line 1 and to build line 2 is already guaranteed experts criticize the management model that will be adopted in public transport.

The main question is in the concession model that was chosen by the federal government, which chose to end the CBTU – which had an operation until then subsidized by the government itself – to leave the operation of the trains under the power of a private company that will take its profit from tickets paid by users.

According to Rafael Calabria, coordinator of the Urban Mobility program at the Consumer Defense Institute (Idec), this is an option that, in the long term, tends to make subway operation unfeasible, as has already occurred in other cities in Brazil.

“We have an example in Brazil, which is Supervia, in Rio de Janeiro, which was granted in 1998 and still causes problems. The concession is public and becomes private, and its operation is based on the resource generated by the tariff, and this will depend on a high capacity to be profitable. The result of this is that the concessionaire ends up making the schedules that are not crowded, which drives passengers away and also generates a drop in the quality of the service”, points out Calabria, who classifies the proposed concession for the Belo Horizonte subway as a solution that arrived ‘late’.

Even though this investment of R$ 3.8 billion for the construction of line 2 and expansion of line 1 is guaranteed in the contract the specialist in urban mobility and member of Nossa BH, André Veloso, criticizes the fact that the government has tied these resources, which are public, to a private concession.

“You are including in the subway operation equation the financial return of a private enterprise that will invest little in the system and will have the exclusivity of the operation, while in the state system you have an operation that does not foresee profit, even operating in the loss, and what we know is that the world’s subway systems do not operate without subsidies. Either you will operate in a way that does not give return to the population, and then you have an expensive subway that is used by few people, or you will subsidize the operation and the profit of the private initiative from the public budget. So an expense is being created that did not exist to do something that is already done”, evaluates Veloso, who also criticizes the contract’s duration.

“Long-term urban mobility concessions have proven to be absolutely disastrous. This state government is the same that rightly complains that the bus concession was granted in 2007 and has a deadline to end in 2037. If you make a 30-year model to end in the 2050s, you won’t even know how will be the conditions of urban mobility in Belo Horizonte during this period, so the public operation is recommended, as it has more flexibility and is not only aimed at profit”, he criticizes.

No subsidy and guaranteed investment

After the concession, the federal government and the state government guarantee that there will no longer be any type of subsidy for transport in Belo Horizonte. With this, the company will be responsible for increasing the number of passengers and ensuring the sustainability of the system. The average number of passengers on the subway is currently 100,000 people per day. Based on the investments in lines 1 and 2, the forecast is that the network will receive 260 thousand people daily, according to studies carried out by the federal government.

Despite guaranteeing that there will be no change in the calculation made to arrive at the value of the ticket, which is currently R$ 4.50, the concession notice provides for ‘one-off’ adjustments that are already foreseen annually.

The BH subway privatization project foresees investments of R$ 3.8 billion. In addition to the money from the federal government, the government of Minas will pay R$ 430 million for this same project. The funds are the result of an agreement with Vale to repair the damage caused by the rupture of the dam in Brumadinho. The other values ​​will be the responsibility of the company that buys the subway.

The contract provides that line 2 will be ready in up to six years from the concession contract signed – something around 2029. However, it is possible that the work will be ready before, or that it will be partially released as the stations are completed.