Bishops defy Vatican and create liturgy to bless homosexual unions in Belgium

Belgium’s Catholic bishops today announced the introduction of a blessing liturgy for same-sex unions in the country’s dioceses, despite the Holy See’s explicit ban.

The bishops of Flanders have published a liturgy for the celebration of homosexual unions. “By doing so, they go directly against the Holy See,” the local newspaper reported. Nederlands Dagblad.

The Holy See published an official clarification in March 2021 stating that the Catholic Church is not empowered to give liturgical blessings to homosexual unions because “sin cannot bless.

Claiming to be based on Pope Francis’ exhortation Amoris LaetitiaCardinal Jozef De Kesel, Bishop of Mechelen-Brussels, and other bishops from the Flemish part of Belgium today released the document “To be pastorally close to homosexuals: for a welcoming Church that does not exclude anyone”.

The number 250 of the Amoris Laetitia, published in 2016, it says that families “must be ensured respectful accompaniment, so that those who show a homosexual tendency can have the necessary help to fully understand and carry out the will of God in their lives”.

The document published by the Belgian bishops contains a liturgy suggestion for same-sex blessings, which includes prayers, Bible reading and parts where the two people who are joining can “express before God how they are committed to each other.” ”.

The bishops of the Flemish part of Belgium also announced that each diocese will nominate one person as a “concrete response and fulfillment of the desire to pay explicit attention to the situation of homosexuals, their parents and families”.

The Belgian bishops will go to Rome at the end of November for their visit ad limina to the pope to give an account of his dioceses.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith published its latest statement on same-sex blessings on March 15, 2021, in a document known as Answer ad dubium (“Answer to a question”).

In response to the question, “Does the Church have the power to bless same-sex unions?” the CDF responded, “Negative.”

The congregation spoke on the topic in an explanatory note and supplementary comments published with the approval of Pope Francis and which sparked protests and open defiance in Germany’s Catholic world.

Many priests and parishes joined a day of protest in response to a statement by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith that the Church has no power to bless same-sex unions.

German priests and pastoral workers also openly challenged the Holy See and held blessing ceremonies for same-sex unions.

In July, the secretary general of the Central Committee of German Catholics said that the Synodal Way is “a conscious statement against the current Catholic Catechism, which has criticized and despised homosexuality since the mid-1970s and still considers homosexual activity a sin.” .

His comments were published on 17 July in German and English by outreacha website edited by Jesuit Father James Martin, who describes his page as a “LGBT Catholic resource” (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender).

Several German bishops spoke out in favor of changes in Church teaching on sexuality.

What the Church teaches about homosexuality

The doctrine is summarized in the following three articles of the Catechism of the Catholic Church:

2357 Homosexuality designates relationships between men or women who experience an exclusive or predominant sexual attraction to persons of the same sex. It has been dressed in many different ways, through the centuries and cultures. Its psychic genesis remains largely unexplained. Relying on Sacred Scripture, which presents them as serious depravities, Tradition has always declared that “acts of homosexuality are intrinsically disordered”. They are contrary to the natural law, they close the sexual act to the gift of life, they do not come from a true sexual affective complementarity, they cannot, under any circumstances, be approved.

2358. A considerable number of men and women have deeply rooted homosexual tendencies. This objectively disordered propensity is, for most of them, an ordeal. They must be welcomed with respect, compassion and delicacy. Any sign of unfair discrimination against them will be avoided. These people are called to carry out God’s will in their lives and, if they are Christians, to unite the difficulties they may encounter due to their condition to the sacrifice of the Lord’s Cross.

2359. Homosexual persons are called to chastity. Through the virtues of self-control, educators of interior freedom, and sometimes through the support of disinterested friendship, through prayer and sacramental grace, they can and must gradually and resolutely approach Christian perfection.