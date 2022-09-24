Black Panther 2 | Cast appears imposing on magazine cover; Look

THE Marvel announced today (23) the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in an epic way on the cover of the American magazine empire. There are two photos stamping the November issue: the first appears Angela Bassett (left), Letitia Wright (middle) and Tenoch Huerta (right) and the second image shows the helmet of Huerta’s character, Namor, who will be the villain of the sequel; see below:

The sequel to one of the MCU’s biggest hits will return to the world of Wakanda, reuniting with characters like Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira). The film should also pay tribute to T’Challa, the actor’s character Chadwick Boseman, deceased in 2020.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, they also return to the cast. Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman. Among the news are Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) and Dominique Thornewhich will be Riri Williams/Ironheart.

Again under the direction of Ryan Cooglerthe debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for November 11, 2022.

