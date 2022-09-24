BlueLine incorporates Greenbay, joining the tactical and thematic trade

The managers BlueLine and Greenbay Investimentos – respectively created by ex-executives of JP Morgan and Santander’s treasury – will become one.

This is BlueLine’s first move after receiving funds from Rising Stars, the Itaú fund that invests in managers, in December.

Created three years ago by Giovani Silva, who was JP’s head of treasury for Latin America, and Fabio Akira, the bank’s former chief economist in Brazil, BlueLine wants to become a multi-product house.

“In this first moment we concluded that it makes more sense to strengthen the product we already have, but soon we will think about equity and credit aspects,” Giovani told the Brazil Journal.

The two houses have complementary strategies.

BlueLine starts from a macro analysis top down, focusing on medium and long-term structural issues. The house operates in Brazil and in the global market and has expertise in Latin America. On average, the fund concentrated between 65% and 70% of risk in offshore assets.

Greenbay’s specialty is in short-term tactics, in operations more focused on the Brazilian market, which concentrates more than 80% of the risk.

“We are going to broaden the discussions, start doing things that we are not doing today and diversify the alpha generation,” said Giovani. “This move is as transformational as the Rising Stars investment.”

Each of the managers had a multimarket fund and, now, BlueLine’s Blue Alpha fund will incorporate Greenbay Convex.

Gustavo Brotto, who was executive director and responsible for Santander’s treasury, said that Greenbay understood that with the merger it will evolve into a more robust manager, with more background and broader discussions in the search for market asymmetries.

Gustavo and the other six founders of Greenbay are migrating to BlueLine: Marcel Yagui (currency manager), Bruno Santos (fixed income manager), Alexandre Sumariva (relative value manager), who also came from Santander’s treasury; in addition to Flávio Serrano (macro analysis), Pedro Meirelles (commercial) and Sergio Kondo (risk).

Giovani remains BlueLine’s CIO and Greenbay will be phased out. The management team that arrives from Greenbay will have a relevant participation in BlueLine. “These are people who come to help us grow the business,” said Fabio Akira.

BlueLine currently has R$ 300 million under management; and Greenbay, R$95 million.

In three years, BlueLine’s master fund accumulates 203% of the CDI; the feeder fund, deducting performance management fees, 145% of the CDI.

The Greenbay fund, since it was launched 1.5 years ago, has yielded 5.82%; against a CDI rate of 12.38% in the period.

