Bolsonaro calls Lula a mule when commenting on an interview with Ratinho

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called his main opponent, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) a ‘mule’ when commenting on the interview that PT gave to the program Ratinho, on SBT, on Thursday night. (22). Bolsonaro attacked his opponent by referring to a response by Lula about the Casa Verde e Amarela program. The former president mocked the names of the current government’s programs and said that it is necessary to let Brazilians choose at least the color of their home. It was unclear whether Lula was being serious or joking, while Ratinho questioned the fact that Casa Verde e Amarela does not define the color of housing.

“Mula thinks that the Casa Verde e Amarela program, which has delivered more than 1.2 million homes to humble families since 2019, forces people to paint their houses green and yellow. São Paulo is ignorant. It’s a lot of baptized water!”, said Jair Bolsonaro.

With regard to the interior of São Paulo, Bolsonaro refers to another response by Lula, who stated that the president would be chucro and ignorant, like a ‘capiau’ of the region. Bolsonaro’s allies have emphasized this passage to say that Lula would be prejudiced against those who are from the interior of São Paulo, where Bolsonaro is from, even.