Bolsonaro cuts funding against cancer. Is it time to plan health insurance?

This Friday (23), a report from the Estadão showed that the amount earmarked for investments in the areas of cancer prevention and control in the country was reduced by 45%, from R$175 million to R$97 million in 2023.

The investigation showed that the cut in spending on health part of a movement promoted by the government Jair Bolsonaro to accommodate the R$ 19.4 billion reserved for the secret budget, a package of resources used for political agreements in Congress.

He also reduced the public money reserve for the structure of hospitals and clinics specialized in the care of pregnant women and babies; drug addicts and people with mental disorders and people with disabilities. In practice, this cut can directly impact the construction, expansion, renovation and acquisition of hospital equipment and materials. See the details.

The cut may raise fears about care in the public health system, the SUS. Considering the private health system, hiring a health plan can commit at least R$ 200 in the monthly budget.

O E-Investor talked to financial planners to understand how Brazilians can start a financial organization process and set up a reserve for emergency health expenditures.

In the case of those who depend entirely on the SUS, there are two paths, according to personal finance educator Carol Stange. “If insurance becomes the priority, it’s worth organizing expenses at home to cut back as much as possible,” she says. “The second step is to try to bring more money into the budget through extra income. Knowing that there is little scope for cutting the family budget, it is important to look for ways to bring in more money.”

In the impossibility of allocating part of the monthly income to a health plan, a third alternative involves the construction of a financial reserve for the purpose. “If my budget doesn’t fit a portion of BRL 150 per month, I can try to allocate BRL 50 to the reserve with this medical expense stamp”, says Stange.

How much does a health plan cost?

A simulation performed in the search engine Saúde Bliss shows an initial value base. See below:

Health planValue (in RS)
amilfrom 114.85
Bradescofrom 322.09
CNU Unimedfrom 268.23
GNDI Notre Damefrom 203.56
safe harborfrom 290.19
Sampofrom 256.41
South Americafrom 246.61
Unimedfrom 300.76

*Search performed on September 23, 2022 on the Bliss Saúde website

