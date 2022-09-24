Bolsonaro cuts funding for cancer care to release

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a candidate for re-election, cut almost half of the budget for cancer treatment in the country to guarantee money for the secret budget. The budget for the treatment of the disease will increase from R$ 175 million to R$ 97 million in 2023. Cancer is the second disease that kills most in Brazil, after cardiovascular problems.

As revealed by the newspaper The State of São Paulo, cutting can have a direct impact, for example, on the purchase of equipment and materials or on the construction, expansion or renovation of existing structures. The impacted budget is transferred by the Ministry of Health to states and municipalities, in addition to non-profit entities that work in the care of people with cancer. The money is used to purchase equipment such as tomography, X-ray, defibrillators and equipment such as stretchers or wheelchairs, for example.

The loss of funds affects the Care Network for People with Chronic Diseases – Oncology. The program often receives support from deputies and senators in order to have more resources. In addition to care for cancer patients, the pen also supports pregnant women and babies (through Rede Cegonha); support for drug addicts and people with mental disorders (in the Psychosocial Care Network – Raps) and in the Care Network for People with Disabilities.

Medical care for residents of remote areas of the Amazon was also reached, which includes professionals from the Army and Navy. The military received R$ 21 million annually, and now the amount will rise to R$ 8.1 million, which will impact the service capacity. O Estadão reveals that there were also cuts in the indigenous health sector (from R$ 1.64 billion to R$ 664 million) and in the Brasil Sorridente program, for oral health (from R$ 27 million to R$ 10.5 million).

This is not the first time that the Bolsonaro government has withdrawn resources from essential health services. Recently, cuts were announced in the Popular Pharmacy program. For the former president of Anvisa Gonzalo Vecina, the reduction in funds could cause deaths of many patients.

