Bolsonaro in Divinpolis: ‘We are the majority, we will win in the first round’ – Politica

Jair Bolsonaro at moticiata in Divinpolis; on his back, the candidate for the Senate for Minas Gerais, Cleitinho Azevedo (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press) During a speech in Divinpolis, Central-West of Minas, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) expressed optimism about his re-election to the Planalto and stated that he has the majority of the country on his side. The president participated in a rally this Friday (23/9) in Praa do Santurio, downtown.

Bolsonaro made a series of criticisms of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), his main rival in the presidential race, and ended up saying that the PT will not be elected for the third time.

“We, more than we want, we want the opposite. We are the majority, we will win in the first round. There is no election without people in the streets, we don’t see any of the other candidates holding a rally that even comes close to 10% of the people they have here, Democracy will of the people, democracy is the candidate the president maintains his loyalty to his people” , said the president.

To the applause of supporters, Bolsonaro gave a speech lasting about 20 minutes on the platform alongside names who support him in Minas, such as the candidate for governor, Carlos Viana (PL) and the Senate, Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC), who built his political career in Divinpolis.

In the latest Datafolha poll, released on Thursday (22/9), Bolsonaro appears in second position, with 33% of voting intentions. Lula leads, with 47% of the votes and a chance of winning in the first round.