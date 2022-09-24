Bolsonaro’s plane launches into an airport in Minas Gerais

According to the president’s campaign, the procedure is considered normal by the Brazilian Air Force

The plane carrying President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had to go around on the afternoon of this Friday (23.Sep.2022) at Pampulha Airport, in Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais. Bolsonaro has campaign commitments in the state.

According to the president’s team, the procedure is considered “normal” by the FAB (Brazilian Air Force). wanted by Power 360Secom (Special Secretariat for Social Communication) declared that it had no information about the case.

Leaving the municipality of Divinópolis (MG), Bolsonaro’s arrival in the capital of Minas Gerais was scheduled for 4:45 pm.

After landing in BH, the chief executive and candidate for re-election by the PL (Liberal Party) gave an interview to Radio Italy. In addition, Bolsonaro participates this evening in a rally at the Hotel Actuall, in Contagem, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

According to the news portal g1, the go-around was carried out because a plane taking off at the airport ran over a bird before the presidential aircraft landed. In addition to the FAB plane, 2 others underwent the same procedure.

After 15 minutes of the go-around, the aircraft carrying the president was able to land safely.

The procedure takes place when the pilot of an airplane resumes the flight after identifying failures during the landing attempt or in the event that the pilot does not have a good view of the runway.

Commitments in MG

During a rally in Divinópolis, in the interior of the state, the president said it was necessary to put a “full stop” in abuses committed byother power” public. Not to mention the STF (Supreme Federal Court), criticized alleged threats to the freedom of the population.

In 2nd place in the polls, Bolsonaro also criticized former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who leads the electoral race for the Planalto. He called the PT a “Republic thief”. The chief executive also repeated that he will win the elections in the 1st round, scheduled for October 2.

Before the rally, the president participated in a motorcycle ride with supporters. He was accompanied by his vice-presidential candidate, General Braga Netto (PL). On the platform, Bolsonaro also announced the candidacy of Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC) for the Senate in Minas Gerais, who is ahead in the intention polls.

Minas Gerais is the 2nd largest electoral college in the country, with 16.2 million people eligible to vote this year. As it is home to 10% of the national electorate, the State is essential for anyone who wants to reach the Planalto Palace.

As a mirror of electoral behavior in Brazil, the result in Minas it can be an indication of who is closest to living at Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence of the President of the Republic.