Bolsonaro’s plane takes off on arrival in Belo Horizonte

Ana Mendonça* – State of Minas

posted on 9/23/2022 5:23 pm / updated on 9/23/2022 5:39 pm



Plane was about to land in Belo Horizonte, but had to take off again – (credit: Matheus Adler)

The plane carrying the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), took off before landing at Pampulha airport, on the afternoon of this Friday (23/9).

The Embraer C-99 aircraft, belonging to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), interrupted the approach for landing and made another overflight in Belo Horizonte before landing, which took place a few minutes after the scheduled time.

Hours earlier, the president visited Divinópolis, where he took part in a motorcycle ride and spoke at a rally. In his speech to supporters, the reelection candidate attacked his main opponent, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and guaranteed that he would win in the first round.

In Contagem, Bolsonaro will participate in the act women across Brazilaimed at the female audience.