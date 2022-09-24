Bolsonaro’s properties hit record on WhatsApp after censorship – 09/23/2022

Mentions of the Bolsonaro family’s real estate skyrocketed on WhatsApp after a judge from the Federal District Court of Justice censored two UOL reports that revealed that 51 clan properties were purchased with cash in the last 30 years.

As of Friday, the citations to the properties and the case were 2.6 times more voluminous than when the first of the now-censored reports aired on Aug. 30 — or any date since. The data was compiled by the Palver platform, which monitors 14,000 public WhatsApp groups for the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

According to lawyer Mônica Filgueiras Galvão, “the decision (of the TJDF) violates precedents established in the Brazilian legal system and intends to remove from public debate, on the eve of the election, relevant information about the assets of public agents”. UOL appealed the judge’s decision.

The censorship of the news made real estate bought with cash by the clan the most negative subject for Bolsonaro in recent months, according to Palver. Neither Jair Bolsonaro’s attacks on journalists like Vera Magalhães and Amanda Klein, nor when the president grabbed an “influencer” and tried to take his cell phone after being called “Tchutchuca do Centrão”, nor the criticism of the electronic voting system: nothing woke up as many reviews as real estate purchased for cash. But the record was only beaten after censorship revived the theme.

Compared to the days immediately prior to the magistrate’s decision, the increase in the volume of citations to the case on WhatsApp was four times.

The quotes are divided between the news of the censorship itself, comments from people who criticize or support the judge’s decision, but also address the purchase of houses, buildings and land with cash.

Among the most shared messages are those that reproduce images and videos critical of Bolsonaro. The most successful says:

“Seja Esperto – Registrations open for the course on how to buy 51 real estate in cash without leaving any clues”, illustrated by a photo of Bolsonaro and his children.

Among the most viewed videos on WhatsApp this Friday is an advertisement made by Lula’s campaign criticizing Bolsonaro in which the 51 properties are mentioned.