Boninho increases BBB23 award and gives warning about celebrities

BBB23 director confirmed rumors that he would pay a greater amount to the champion of the season

In a video published on Twitter, this Friday, the 23rd, Boninho announced a series of news about the BBB23.

The ‘Big Boss’ revealed that, as speculation pointed out, it will increase the value of the prize in the next edition. This, of course, for players to dedicate themselves even more to the game.

+ Cleber Machado stays out of Qatar, receives a difficult mission at Globo and vents: “I was warned”

Once again, the season will repeat the formula of the last three seasons, which mixed celebrities and anonymous in the cast. This time, however, he will send the invitations only when it is close to the confinement date.

So far, according to him, no famous person has been called. “Our team is preparing the anti-guessing model 22! Much more efficient! It is the BBB 23 with the most power, most dynamics and the biggest prize of all time”, said the boss.

Boninho cuts famous from BBB 23, after an outbreak with Globo and reveals her name and what she did: ‘A star’ Globo hunts rival of Jade Picon for team of famous BBB23 and name ends up leaking; see who Historic! Globo changes BRL 1.5 million award from BBB23 after more than a decade: “Even more money”

Tadeu Schmidt will continue in charge of the attraction. And, as the production exposed, those who survive the walls will also receive some kind of bonus.

+ “I am torn apart”, Suzy Camacho, Globo actress, speaks for the 1st time after her husband’s death and serious accusation

New phase of Globo

Since last year, Globo has been facing a series of changes. All of them hit both journalism and the entertainment sector.

Several portfolios were written off and countless professionals were fired, especially the older ones, who received a veritable fortune in salary. According to a statement from the broadcaster itself, the intention is to reduce the budget.

+ Luiz Bacci rescues famous Globo actor from the streets, finds family, but discovers death news: “He left us”