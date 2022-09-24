Botafogo dominates, beats Vasco away from home and rises in the Carioca Women’s Championship table

With great performance, Botafogo defeated the Vasco by 3-1 this Friday (23), at Estádio Nivaldo Pereira, in Nova Iguaçu, and climbed the table of Women’s Carioca Championship. The Gloriosas went to 12 points, overcame the Maltinas cross and glued to the leaders Flamengo and Pérolas Negras, who are still playing in the round.

Even playing away from home, coach Gláucio Carvalho’s team took the reins of the match and could have gone to halftime winning, if it weren’t for a mistake by the referee. After six minutes, Mayara Vaz hit the net with her head, but assistant Ian Lima Arantes pointed out an offside that did not exist.

In the second half, the goals came out. In the 14th minute, after a cross from the left, goalkeeper Bibi hit the ball badly and Chai took advantage of the rebound to make it 1-0. Then, in the 25th minute, Kélen took advantage of Bruna’s cross and doubled the lead. Finally, in the 34th minute, Valéria crossed from the right, Bibi spread the ball and Mayara Vaz scored on the rebound: 3-0.

In the end, Vasco scored the goal of honor, with Ju Pacheco taking a penalty, after the hand of the alvinegra defender Káren inside the area.

Botafogo played with Yasmin; Bruna (Miriam), Káren, Sandra and Chai (Luana); Driely, Camila Cruz (Ju Santos) and Mayara Vaz (Treyci); Kélen, Juliana (Valéria) and Kamilla (Emily). With the classification already assured for the quarterfinals, the Gloriosas return to the field on Wednesday (28) against Pérolas Negras, at 15:00, at Caio Martins.