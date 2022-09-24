Brad Pitt reveals who are the two most handsome men in the world in his opinion

Brad Pitt has always been considered one of Hollywood’s greatest beauty icons and cited as one of the most handsome men in the world by the international press. But who would the actor give that title to? In an interview with the magazine Voguethe 58-year-old star has revealed, for the first time, who he thinks deserves the title.

“Who are the most handsome men in the world, past and present? In the acting world, because it’s my daily job, the immediate choice is Paul Newman , because he has aged very gracefully. And all accounts (say he was) a very special human being, generous, warm and true,” said Pitt referring to the American actor and director, who passed away at age 83 in September 2008.

“If I were to name anyone from the present, it would have to be that motherfucker from George Clooney . Why not? I’m always breaking up with him, and he’s making fun of me. But this time I’m going to relieve him, just this once,” joked the actor, who is a longtime friend of Clooney’s. The two have starred together in the movies. Eleven men and a secret and Burn After Reading.

Cast member George Clooney (L) arrives with Brad Pitt for the world premiere of US director Steven Soderbergh’s film “Ocean’s 13” at the 60th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (FRANCE)

Brad Pitt is launching its own skincare line, Le Domaine, which offers products made mostly from natural actives such as grapes. Inspired by Château Miraval, his sprawling vineyard estate in the south of France, he brought the fruit’s antioxidants into the available serum, face moisturizer, fluid cream and cleansing emulsion formulas.

“We wouldn’t have gone ahead with the project unless we felt there was something valid here, something original, something that worked. I get stuff all the time and… It’s all the same to me. But last year we were testing Le Domaine and I was really impressed with the results. And that, for me, made it worth moving on.”

From then on, alongside his partners, winemakers from the Perrin family of Château Beaucastel, he sought out scientists to develop the formulas and already came out with two exclusive patents: GSM10, a molecule that combines properties of the seeds of Grenache grapes with the seeds of Syrah grapes. and Mourvèdre, and ProGr3, a derivative of vine tendrils of resveratrol. They have an effect against oxidative stress, which causes cellular aging, and help maintain skin health.

The star also confessed what his skincare ritual is: “I wash my face in the morning, apply the serum and cream and I’m ready. At night, I also apply the serum and apply a night cream. That’s it,” he said, adding that part of the grooming habit was inherited from his ex-girlfriend, the actress and founder of the Goop brand, Gwyneth Paltrow .

