Brand accused of fraud provokes Tesla and was fired by GM

If you like physics, you probably know who Nikola Tesla was.

The Serb-American gained fame for contributing to the design of the alternating current electricity system and for several great inventions.

This makes it easy to understand why Elon Musk chose the surname Tesla for his electric vehicle brand. When he decided to set up a company to rival Musk, Trevor Milton had no doubts about naming his company: Nikola was born.

Behind the provocation is a company that gained worldwide recognition by fighting its competitor and signing a deal with GM, which was undone shortly after due to fraud accusations.

At the Hannover Commercial Vehicle Show, Nikola exhibits the electric Tre truck, developed in partnership with Iveco and FPT Industrial.

The parties have a joint venture agreement signed in 2021.

controversial history

Nikola One starred in a controversy that led to a lawsuit Image: Disclosure

In addition to the clear reference to the famous competitor, Nikola gained fame for starring in two controversies.

The first occurred when suing Tesla alleging that the Semi truck violated its relatives. The case, however, was not pursued.

The second exploded in 2020, when Milton reportedly raised more than $500 million in investment for the Nikola One project, a hydrogen truck that was far from complete.

At the time, the manufacturer had not completed the tests and did not even have the technology to make the truck run. Despite this, the company published a video showing the vehicle on a slope, a condition in which it would not need an engine to move. To make the lie more believable, the images were taken from various angles to give a feeling of dynamism.

The indictment filed in a district court in New York claimed that all of the truck’s electrical components at the time were neither ready nor installed. Even the in-flight entertainment system shown in the video was emulated by a tablet that simulated a control panel.

Faced with the accusations, Milton left the command of Nikola. A new blow came at the end of 2020, when GM, which had announced an investment of US$ 2 billion (or R$ 10.5 billion, approximately) to acquire shares in the company, withdrew from the deal in the face of the negative repercussion of the complaints.

Despite this, and an extrajudicial agreement signed with investors to pay the US$ 125 million (about R$ 658.2 million) in damages, the process is still pending.

New phase

Tre numbers are superlatives Image: Disclosure

Even so, Nikola’s story took a turn in 2021, when Iveco opened a joint factory with the company in Ulm, Germany. Two models will be produced there, including the Tre – or “three”, in Italian, a way of highlighting the new phase in the hands of Iveco.

The project is based on the Iveco S-Way truck platform and features an electric axle, designed in conjunction with FPT Industrial. Nikola claims that the Tre was designed for regional transport, reaching average speeds of 70 km/h and with up to 4 hours of continuous use with bulky loads. In time: the total gross weight (or PBT) of the Tre is 44 tonnes.

Electric truck cabin is futuristic and full of screens Image: Disclosure

It draws a lot of attention for the superlative numbers: An electric axle developed by FPT combines two electric motors that deliver a peak of 1,290 hp and an amazing 459 Nm of instant torque. The guaranteed continuous power delivery is “only” 652 hp.

The range of the Tre is more than 500 km Image: Disclosure

The battery pack totals 738 kWh and promises a range of over 530 km. The manufacturer estimates that, in 350 kW chargers, 80% of the charge would be recharged in 90 minutes.

The first units will be delivered in 2022 to selected customers in the United States.

*Trip invited by Anfavea