Brazil registers 91 deaths from Covid and average remains stable | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (23) 91 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 685,816 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 67 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -5% indicating stability trend for the second day.

In total, the country registered 6,861 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,666,387 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 6,415 —the lowest recorded since December 29 (when it was at 6022). The variation was -21% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Distrito Federal, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Roraima and Sergipe did not record any death from the disease within 24 hours. Goiás, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte and Tocantins did not release an update on cases and deaths at the time of writing this bulletin.

Rising (4 states): AP, MA, SP, PR

AP, MA, SP, PR In stability (6 states and the DF): DF, PB, AC, MT, RR, RS, MG

DF, PB, AC, MT, RR, RS, MG Falling (12 states): RO, AL, SE, ES, PA, AM, SC, MS, RJ, CE, PE, BA

RO, AL, SE, ES, PA, AM, SC, MS, RJ, CE, PE, BA Did not disclose (4 states): GO, PI, RN and TO

1 of 2 Moving average in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Moving average in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).