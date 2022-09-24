Brazilian actor reveals that he has a rare disease that can destroy his hip; know more

Actor Luigi Baricelli released, this Thursday (22), his first book “Sentir Para Pensar” (Citadel) in which he highlights in some points the fight against Legg-Calvé-Perthes syndrome, also known as Perthes disease, rare disease that affects mobility.

In addition to revealing in his book, the actor also commented on the matter in his interview with the Venus Podcast. He cites that he was diagnosed as a child, and that he is currently cured of the disease. However, the actor points out that he needs to do exercises to strengthen his legs, which are affected by the disease.

Baricelli also stated that in his case, what helped to improve was his participation in sessions with a spirit medium who would have the power of healing. He stressed that the experience brought him closer to spirituality and the journey of self-knowledge.

Legg-Calvé-Perthes syndrome is a condition caused by insufficient blood supply to the region close to the hip joint. Male children between the ages of 5 and 10 are most affected. The disease causes pain in the area and difficulties in walking, which can momentarily compromise locomotion.

The exact cause that leads to the problem is not yet known, but it is believed to have a hereditary character. In addition, the diagnosis is made on the basis of x-rays, as problems in the blood supply affect the head of the femur.

