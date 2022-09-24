Brazilian giant fans campaign for the signing of Flamengo star Arrascaeta

In Brazilian football since 2015, Arrascaeta is, for many, the best player in activity in Latin America. It is even a big surprise that in the midst of the great seasons that the midfielder does for Flamengo, no European club has signed him yet.

And, given the great financial power of Mengão, it seems unlikely that a team from Brazil will be able to hire the ace. However, fans do not stop dreaming and through social networks, they have been asking for the arrival of the ace.

Inter fans ask for Arrascaeta amid Flamengo’s interest in Pedro Henrique

Last Thursday (22), Flamengo, according to journalist Thiago Asmar, from the Pilhado channel, expressed interest in hiring attacking midfielder Pedro Henrique, the highlight of Internacional this season.

And, in the midst of this, Colorado fans began to define and indicate game ‘models’ to Inter’s board, stating that they would only accept to release the athlete in exchange for Arrascaeta, considered Flamengo’s main player.

What started as a joke, soon became a campaign on Twitter, with several fans of the giant gaucho demonstrating and supporting the campaign.